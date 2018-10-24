Business

TCS Is the Only Indian Firm Among Top 10 To Get Foreign Labor Certification

Comment(0)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the only Indian company among top 10 firms to get foreign labor certification for the H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2018, according to data from the US Department of Labor. The visa programme allows employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in the US on a non-immigrant basis in specialty occupations or as fashion models of distinguished merit and ability.

Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base with quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy organizes seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators. This comprehensive approach towards UPSC preparation has received an overwhelming response and has led to the pan India presence of Chanakya IAS Academy.

Also Read
Business

Mosquito Repellent Market is estimated to reach $5,831 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025

Mosquito Repellent Market is estimated to reach $5,831 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025. Mosquito Repellent keeps the mosquitoes away as well as avoid mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus, and yellow fever, among others. Various chemicals used as an ingredient in mosquito repellents comprises ethyl […]
Business

Understand the Basics of Shisha Pipes with My Hookah

Hookah is one of the most sophisticated hobbies. Not only it has a strong addiction but also has a class. There are various modes of smoking but the elegance reflected by a hookah is hard to twin. Are you a fan of the hookah but failing to identify the finest one from the crowd? Do […]
Business

Emulsion Explosive Sensitizer Market Key Players, CAGR(3.42%), Trends and forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Emulsion Explosive Sensitizer Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Emulsion Explosive Sensitizer industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Emulsion […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *