REMANn Co. provide space and management solution for efficient management of IT equipment to customer

REMANn Co. were social enterprise that recycles, reuses and remanufactures unused electronic equipment. We produce and sell re-manufactured computer equipped with appropriate function through refurbishing and upgrade of used computer. We protect environment through re-circulation of natural resource and contribute to digital divide.
REMANn Co. were established in 2008 in order to solve such social issue. Persons who have same minds in making re-manufactured computers that are reliable and as good as new one established the company jointly. ICT equipment should be disposed safely because it has important information of company or individual person.
IT ASSET Reuse
Re-deployment in the company after modifying it. (Ex. call center, agency)
Data Erase, Genuine OS Installation, Transport and Installation
Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher program is for large refurbishers headquartered worldwide who meet a minimum average threshold of 1,000PCs shipped per month.
Refurbishers in the program professionally refurbish desktop and laptop computers and servers with genuine Microsoft software.
Windows plus, Windows Live Services and Microsoft Security Essentials provides a complete refurbished PC solution at a great value.
Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers Provide Professionally Refurbished PCs and Server Solutions
Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers have years of experience professionally refurbishing computers and servers using data security and environmental and sustainability best practices and compliance methods.
Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers provide a complete PC solution at a great value for businesses or homes. A professionally refurbished PC with Windows and Windows Live helps provide more reliability and responsiveness. IT asset remarketing service provider
Warehousing
This service is needed when storing returned equipment temporarily at the time of replacement with new equipment or when equipment replacement occurs continuously. When time and space for equipment storage is not regular, fixed cost occurs if you rent warehouse and manpower is needed to control equipment. REMANn Co. provide space and management solution for efficient management of IT equipment to customer. We provide IT equipment storage and management service reflecting this kind of request of the company. Relocate IT assets in Korea

