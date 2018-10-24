Tech

ON Semiconductor’s New Current-Sense Amplifiers Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 24, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring ON Semiconductor’s advanced automotive current-sense amplifiers in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The NCV21xR series from ON Semiconductor are automotive voltage-output current-sense amplifiers which can measure voltage across shunt resistors at common-mode voltages ranging from -0.3V to 26V, independent of the supply voltage. The NCV21xR amplifiers are AEC-Q100 qualified for use in automotive systems. ON Semiconductor also supplies the NCS21xR series for use in industrial applications.

Offering a choice of fixed gain values, the NCV21xR and NCS21xR series amplifiers are notable for their low offset voltage and zero-drift architecture. These enable the implementation of accurate and stable current-sensing circuits with maximum full-scale drops across the shunt resistor as low as 10mV.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/09_October2018/SignalChain/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in signal chain solutions. To see the entire portfolio of ON Semiconductor products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

