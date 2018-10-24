Levothyroxine Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2025

24th October 2018 – Global Levothyroxine Market is segmented based on product type, dosage form, application, and region. Levothyroxine is also called as L-thyroxine that is it is a synthetic form of thyroxine (T4). To regulate the body’s mechanism thyroid medicine known as Levothyroxine helps to replaces or provide a thyroid hormone produced by thyroid gland. For maintaining normal mental and physical activity, having enough thyroid hormone is important.

Levothyroxine is used to treat hypothyroidism, congenital hypothyroidism (cretinism), and goiter (enlarged thyroid gland). It is also used to treat thyroid cancer using surgery and radioactive iodine therapy. The thyroxine (T4) and tri-iodothyronine (T3) are the two thyroid hormones are generally produced and released. T3 is the active thyroid hormone, and thyroxine is transformed into T3 in several parts of the body. These hormones are responsible for continuing a normal rate of metabolism in the body.

The factors that affects body in the absence of thyroid hormone are, slow speech, poor growth, excessive tiredness, hair loss, dry thick skin, lack of energy, constipation, weight gain, heavy or irregular menstrual periods, depression, and increased sensitivity to cold, joint and muscle pain. The active ingredient that makes the tablets work is anhydrous levothyroxine sodium. 50 micrograms or 100 micrograms of the active substance is present in each tablet. Regular blood tests help to monitor thyroid hormone levels while taking levothyroxine.

Levothyroxine Market is classified, by product type into Tablet, and intravenous Injection. Levothyroxine tablets are used to treat hypothyroidism, pituitary TSH Suppression, and Contraindications. Levothyroxine sodium tablets, USP contain synthetic crystalline L-3,3’,5,5’- tetraiodothyronine sodium salt.

Levothyroxine Market is classified, by dosage forms into Solution, Capsule, Liquid Filled, and Tablet. The Tirosint is an only drug in the form of capsule. Whereas, tablets are available as generic drugs, generally cost less. Eltroxin Oral Solution is a liquid form of levothyroxine that comes in three strengths, 25mcg, 50mcg, and 100mcg.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

LGM Pharma

Taj Group

Berlin-Chemie

Merck Serono

Bhaarat Pharmaceutical

Manus Aktteva

Sandoz

Shenzhen Zhonglian Pharmaceutical

Sichuan Hairong Pharmaceutical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Tablet

Intravenous Injection

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Table of Contents

1 Levothyroxine Market Overview

2 Global Levothyroxine Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Levothyroxine Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Levothyroxine Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Levothyroxine Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Levothyroxine Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Levothyroxine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Levothyroxine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Levothyroxine Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

