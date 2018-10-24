Business

Global and United States Poly Ether Amine Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2013-2025

Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Poly Ether Amine MW 230
Poly Ether Amine MW 2000
Poly Ether Amine MW 400
Others
By Application
Epoxy Coating
Polyurea
Adhesives & Sealants
Fuel Additives
By Company
Huntsman
BASF
Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd.
Clariant
Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd
Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd.
ZIBO DEXIN LIANBANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and United States market overview;
Section 2:
Global and United States Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and United States sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and United States sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
United States export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
4 Global and Regional Market by Application
5 Regional Trade
6 Key Manufacturers
7 Industry Upstream
8 Market Environment
9 Conclusion
