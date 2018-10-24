Business

Global and United States Floor Coatings Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2013-2025

Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Polyester Coatings
Polyurethane Coatings
Others
By Application
Industrial
Residential
Others
By Company
Akzonobel
PPG Industrial Coatings
Sherwin-Williams
Dupont
BASF
RPM Inc
Diamond Paints
Valspar
Sacal
Nippon Paint
Michelman
Huarun (Valspar)
Zhanchen Coating
Sankeshu
Carpoly Chemical
Maydos
Pre-Tex
Northwest Yongxinpaint&Coatings
Sanxia Painting
Super Quality Chemical
Bunyn Panit
Yip’s Chemical
Taiho Chemical
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and United States market overview;
Section 2:
Global and United States Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and United States sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and United States sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
United States export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
4 Global and Regional Market by Application
5 Regional Trade
6 Key Manufacturers
7 Industry Upstream
8 Market Environment
9 Conclusion
