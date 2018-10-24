Lifestyle

Festive Collection : Bhagalpuri Tussar Sarees from Manjusha Silk

A special Tussar silk saree brought by an artisan has painting done using a pen from goat’s milk and natural colours made from natural extracts like vermilion, kohl, turmeric, jiggery, jaiphal have been used for colouring. The saree has scent of milk which does not fade even after several washes. Intricate designs are painted on these sarees on these sarees. kantha sarees, zardozi, lucknowchikan work sarees, bhagalpur suits, printed silk sarees, banarasi sarees, reshmi plain and butti sarees, maheswari, chanderi silk sarees and suit and kota silk, mulberry silk with temple border, banarasjamdani, hand-woven sarees are also in demand.

Availability:Indrapuram, Ghaziabad
Price: 11,236

