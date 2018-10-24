Business

Buy your own land at Affordable Prices in L zone Dwarka

Living spaces that are secured and available at affordable rates are in high demand in the National Capital Region. Although prices of the properties are rising high day to day, the Master Plan Delhi 2021 has come up the with the budgeted residential and commercial units that are constructed in the prime locations. Antriksh India Home Land provides plots for the people of Delhi that are located in L Zone and they are available at Rs12500 per square yard as compared to the previous Rs90000 per square yard. Now, people can build their own home as per their convenience and customize it later because the land will belong to them.
Antriksh India Group projects are constructed on the basis of the latest technology and display the modern day designs and architecture that are eye-catching and provides an eco-friendly environment. The group has already delivered over 55+ projects and has a total experience of over 32+ years. We are the most popular developers who have set up a benchmark in the real estate business for the others. Our projects have provided living units to the millions of occupants who are living happily and are fully satisfied with our quality services.
Antriksh Group has delivered projects that are integrated with all basic amenities like 24×7 water supplies, uninterrupted electricity supply, large parking spaces, swimming pool, gymnasium, three-tier security system and lush green environment for the healthy living. The location of the projects has the close proximity with the metro stations, schools, colleges, hospitals, shopping malls and marketing which makes the living of the occupants ease and comfortable. Road links are well connected so that the occupants can easily reach to the nearest cities and the sub-cities. Connect with the company’s expert and buy your residential, commercial and plots at affordable rates.

Web : www.antrikshindiahomeland.com

E-mail : antrikshhomeland@gmail.com

Call@ : +91-7840-840-138

