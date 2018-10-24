Business

Automotive Thrust Washer Market 2018 Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Regional Development and Forecast to 2026

Automotive thrust washers are usually made of bronze, steel, plastic, and others materials. They are used as a bearing surface for a number of rotary applications in the automotive industry.  Thrust washers are used in a number of automotive applications such as transmission, transfer case, differential case, automotive rear axles, and other parts that require high precision. They offer advantages such as favorable frictional properties, high load carrying capacity, high sliding velocity, and maintenance free operation.

Thrust washers reduce frictional and parasitic losses by maintaining the durability of a transmission system. An increase in performance challenges, demand for fuel efficiency from consumers, stringent emission norms, and high performance standards from OEMs are likely to boost demand for automotive thrust washers during the forecast period. Demand for light weighting of vehicles and the advantages of thrust washers over needle bearing are likely to drive demand for automotive thrust washers during the forecast period. However, rise in the adoption of electric vehicles is likely to hinder the automotive thrust washer market during the forecast period.

The automotive thrust washer market can be segmented based on material, application, sales channel, vehicle, and region. In terms of material, the market can be classified into steel, aluminum, bronze, brass, and others. Increase in the use of aluminum in the automotive industry in order to reduce the overall weight of vehicles for better fuel efficiency and stability is likely to boost demand for aluminum thrust washers during the forecast period.

Based on application, the automotive thrust washer market can be divided into transmission, transfer case, differential case, rear axle, and others. Thrust washers are replacing the larger and heavier metal thrust washers used in transmission systems in vehicles. This reduces the overall size of the transmission, weight, and number of parts. Therefore, vehicles are capable of delivering superior mileage. It also enhances the driving experience. These factors are anticipated to boost the transmission segment in the coming years.

