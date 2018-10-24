Business

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market – Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2026

Rise in adoption of electric vehicles is primarily driving the global automotive secondary wiring harness market. Governments of several nations have enacted regulations to install several electronic systems such Electronic Braking Systems (EBS), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) into vehicles, which in turn is propelling the demand for secondary wiring harness globally. Increased demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to propel the global automotive secondary wiring harness market at a rapid pace. Increase in demand for vehicle comfort and safety accessories are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the global automotive secondary wiring harness market. Secondary wiring harness provides ease of use and a well-organized flow of electric supply from primary wiring harness to the electronic and electrical components.

A primary restraint of the global automotive secondary wiring harness market is advanced technologies such as wireless technology and printed circuit board technologies. These advanced technologies are witnessing a surge in adoption in the automotive industry, which is likely to hamper the global automotive secondary wiring harness market during the forecast period.

The global automotive secondary wiring harness market can be segmented based on application, sales channel, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, and region. In terms of application, the global secondary wiring harness market for automotive can be divided into six segments. The cabin segment of the market comprises secondary wiring for interior lightings, infotainment systems, and add-on accessories. Therefore, the segment accounted for a major share of the global automotive wiring harness market. Demand for advanced safety features, such as airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control system, and advanced driver assistance systems, is increasing, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for automotive secondary wiring harness.

Based on sales channel, the global automotive secondary wiring harness market can be segmented into two segments. The OEM segment accounts for a major share of the market, in terms of revenue, as several secondary wirings, such as engine and electronic control systems and advanced safety features, are OE fitted.

