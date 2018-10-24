Auriga Joins the Aquantia Ecosystem Development Program

Auriga, a leading software outsourcing service provider, announced today that it has been selected as one of the first members of Aquantia’s new ecosystem development program. Aquantia works with partners like Auriga to connect trusted hardware and software solution partners with the company’s high-profile customers, for both consumer and enterprise applications in order to accelerate product design and time to market.

Aquantia is a leader in the design, development, and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, access, and automotive markets. Its Multi-Gig connectivity products contribute largely to the increased user demand for all types of rich content and support the growing number of connected devices featuring video streaming services, VR/AR, cloud-based storage, Big Data solutions, and the Internet-of-Everything concept.

LK Bhupathi, Vice President of Marketing: “Aquantia ecosystem partners provide products, resources, training, and support to help our customers realize the competitive advantages of Multi-Gig connectivity. They have the technology and solutions to help our customers achieve their business objectives.”

Elena Baranova, Director of Engineering at Auriga Inc.: “Auriga’s profound experience in embedded and system-level software development and deep knowledge of Aquantia products are valuable tools for Aquantia customers, allowing them to optimize performance and ensure reliability. We’re honored to become an inaugural partner in Aquantia’s ecosystem development program and feel confident that we will contribute great value to both Aquantia and its key customers.”

About the company

Auriga, Inc. is an elite software R&D and IT outsourcing services provider incorporated in the U.S. and operating development centers in Russia and Lithuania. Auriga offers the full range of software engineering services – managed teams and projects – for high-tech and software vendors, allowing them to quickly build and scale teams, access required skills and expertise, focus on strategic tasks. The client list includes Barclays, Broadvision, Chrysler, Dialogic, Digital Guardian, Drдger Medical, Hewlett-Packard, Home Credit, IBM, and others.

