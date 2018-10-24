Tech

Asset Management IT Solution Market – The Growing Need For IT Solutions For The Management of Assets Such As Equity and Fixed Income

Comment(0)

Asset management refers to managing tangible or intangible assets. An asset management company serves as an advisor to clients, with a goal to maximize returns. Asset management firms are hired by institutional investors such as pension funds, corporations, and high net worth individuals. The asset management firms need IT solutions for managing assets such as equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and international investments. These IT solutions consist mainly of software solutions for business operations including portfolio management, compliance, and trade execution among others.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/us-asset-management-it-solution-market.html

The U.S. asset management IT solution market report provides an analysis of the U.S. asset management IT solution market for the period 2014 – 2024, wherein 2015 is the base year and the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the asset management IT solution market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16142

The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies in the U.S., which include Northeast, Midwest, West and South. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the U.S. asset management IT solution market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all the segments across different geographic regions.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the U.S. asset management IT solution market on the basis components, deployment model and geography. The report also includes U.S. asset Management player profile and asset manager’s IT viewpoint deploying IT solutions and services for managing assets. Some of the key analytical pointers in the research study include Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and key market indicators which include industry outlook of investment management firms (asset managers) in the U.S. and key mergers and acquisition in the field of asset management IT solutions from vendor as well as buyer’s point of view.

Also Read
Tech

Network Security Firewall Market Technological Advancements & Competitive Insights to 2026

A network security firewall involves management of the network traffic by controlling the entrance of threat across networks. The major benefits of network security firewalls is to  improve the  network  security by  protecting  it against various  threats  such as botnets, command and control servers, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and zero-day threats. Hence, network firewall security […]
Tech

School Assessment Tools Market Research Report Status, Growth and Forecast 2018-2025|Growth by Top Players: Literatu, Next Education, UMeWorld

QY Research Groups has released a latest report based on thorough research on School Assessment Tools market. This in-depth report discusses this industry’s market in forms of overview/definition, application, classification, predictions pertaining value and volume, and future predictions. It also prominently attributes the current situation and outlooks with industrial and financial aspect. Furthermore, it comprises […]
Tech

Sensor Market is anticipated to reach USD 266.27 billion by 2023 with 11.60% CAGR

Market Highlights: The global sensor market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the increasing need for automation and control across various industries. Also, miniaturization of sensors and growing adoption of internet of things are the major factors responsible for driving the growth of sensor market. Growing need for real time monitoring systems is boosting […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *