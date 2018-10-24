Agriculture Biostimulants Market Analysis, By Segments, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2025

The Agricultural Biostimulants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2%, in terms of value, from 2016 to reach USD 6228.08 Million by 2025. Agricultural biostimulants have been successful in grabbing the attention of government, regulators and consumers worldwide. In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1 percent followed by Europe with 12.6 percent.

The market is driven by the growing shift from conventional to organic farming and growing awareness towards plant nutrition. Countries are increasingly adopting biostimulants for improving soil quality, water retention and to improve plant growth.

Read More @ Agriculture Biostimulants Market

Over the decades, the need to improve food security has had a strong impact on the world fertilizer demand. Based on FAO estimates, in order to feed 9 billion people in 2050, the total food production should increase by almost 60 percent. This can be done by mitigating environmental impacts of farming and by improving plant nutrient management.