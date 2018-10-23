Tech

Work with Windows-Formatted Drives in macOS

Comment(0)

Tuxera NTFS for Mac presents the perfect solution for anyone who regularly uses both Windows- and Macintosh-powered devices. By itself, Macintosh computers only provide limited support for the NTFS file system, which is by far the most common in the world given that it’s the default file system of all versions of Windows since Windows NT. However, macOS only allows users to read content stored on NTFS drives, which means they can open the documents, but there’s no option for editing, copying, moving or deleting them. That’s why you need to install a separate add-on driver to provide complete functionality with NTFS-formatted partitions and storage devices.

If you use both Macintosh computers and PCs, then chances are you need a dependable way to seamlessly transfer data between the two. Alternatively, perhaps you want to dual-boot Windows and macOS or OS X, or you simply want to be able to access and use, without restrictions, a Windows-formatted pen drive that a friend or colleague leant you. Tuxera NTFS for Mac provides full read and write capability as though NTFS were a natively supported format under macOS or OS X. It also ships with some important additional features, including fail-safe technology that protects your files from possible corruption in the event of a power cut. It also uses Tuxera’s proprietary smart-caching technology to maximize the speed of file transfers.

Tuxera NTFS for Mac is available for a convenient, one-time purchase of only $15 or $18, which is valid for the entire lifetime of the software, during which all upgrades are provided free of charge. Get started today at https://www.tuxera.com/products/tuxera-ntfs-for-mac/.

Also Read
Tech

Huawei E5885 VS Netgear Nighthawk M1 Unlocked

In past years, 4G mobile routers with SIM card slot are becoming more and more well-known because they are of small size and can be easily taken in a handbag or in a pocket. Nowadays, more and more people would prefer the 4G router with Ethernet port(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html), which would provide one more option for internet […]
Tech

Global Grow Light Market By Manufacturers, Type And Application, Regions, Forecast To 2023

﻿ Market Scenario: According to Market Research Future Analysis, Grow Light Market has been valued at USD ~6 billion by 2022 growing with ~13% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2022. It is an artificial source of light basically an electric light which is designed to stimulate plant growth by emitting an electromagnetic spectrum […]
Tech

Global Carbon Nanotube Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“GLOBAL CARBON NANOTUBE MARKET IS AUGMENTING DUE TO SMALL SIZE AND LIGHT WEIGHT, ” Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on Global Carbon Nanotube Market. According to the OMR analysis, the Global Carbon Nanotube Market is expected to grow impressively during forecast year. The Global Carbon Nanotube Market is segmented on […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *