T10 Cricket League 2018 Live

The T10 League 2018 Live TV Channels broadcaster list is here. TV Channels broadcasting T10 Cricket League 2018 Live on TV in India, Europe, Asia, UAE and other worldwide locations.

T10 Cricket League is going to be one of the biggest 10 Over cricket tournaments of the world. T10 League 2018 is going to be started on 23rd November 2018. Teams with cricket legends are participating in this tournament. Cricket fans from all over the world are desperately waiting for this fast cricket and different channels will broadcast live matches from all over the world.

New groups have been announced after draft which was held on 23rd September 2018. This time eight teams are participating in this contest. There are two groups which each consist of four teams. Each team in his respective group will play three match with its fellow teams in their group.

Matches will take 90 minutes to be completed, which is half the length of a T20 these days and exactly the length of a soccer game. This means, that across the ten days of the competition, teams will be able to play three games a day for the group stages matches with much ease.

