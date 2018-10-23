Uncategorized

SVU bestows honorary Doctorate on “Daaji”

The prestigious Sri Venkateshwara University of Tirupati bestowed an honorary Doctorate on Sri Kamlesh D Patel, affectionately known as “Daaji”, the 4th global guide of Heartfulness. The felicitation will take place as a part of the 56th & 57th Convocation Day ceremony of the Sri Venkateshwara University on October 21st in the University campus.

Daaji, who teaches Heartfulness Meditation from his personal experience as a devoted student of spirituality and his deep spirit of enquiry and respect for the world’s great spiritual traditions and scientific advancements, was bestowed with the honorary Doctorate certificate by Mr. Ganta Srinvasa Rao, Minister for Human Resources Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the felicitation, Daaji said, “Heartfulness is a way of life. The many benefits of the practise can only be felt with experience. It has been a single-minded mission for all at heartfulness to make the meditation practice available to many.”

Born in Gujarat in 1956, Daaji displayed an early interest in meditation and spirituality. He started Heartfulness Meditation at the age of nineteen, while studying to be a pharmacist, and soon after met Shri Ram Chandra (Babuji), the second Guide in the Heartfulness lineage and the founder of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

After graduating, Daaji moved to New York City, and steadily built a successful pharmacy business. In addition of being a successful entrepreneur, Daaji continued to pursue his passion for meditation; and in 2011 he was selected to lead the Heartfulness Foundation.

Daaji now fulfils the many duties of a modern-day Guide, extending his support to seekers everywhere. He is especially supportive of today’s youth, guiding them with practical self-management tools and universal values. Students and faculty in over 2,500 schools, universities, and colleges are now benefiting from his dynamic self-development programs.

It is the works and research of Daaji in the fields of spirituality and consciousness that has benefitted thousands of his followers; and the Sri Venkateshwara University is bestowing an honorary Doctorate for the positive impact he has created in the lives of people.

