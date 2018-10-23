Uncategorized

Middle East and Africa Feed Fats and Protein Market expected to register a promising CAGR of 5.85% during the period 2018 -2023

Overview

Feed Fats & Proteins help in optimizing the feed nutritional level, ensuring procurement of higher nutrition from lesser feed amount and leading to the livestock production being cost-effective. The rapid urbanization and increase in middle class income has resulted in a rise in demand for fats & proteins in the market.

The Middle East and Africa Feed Fats and Proteins market are estimated to reach USD 0.500 billion by 2023 from a market value of USD 0.39 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.35%

Drivers and Restraints:

The significant increase in the demand for animal meat created an opportunity for the market to show such potential in recent years. Other key factors responsible for driving the feed fats & proteins market include, increasing demand for milk and milk products, cost mitigation of livestock production, industrialization of animal husbandry. The market has also been facing some challenges and restraints. Some of the important ones are outbreak of livestock disease and environmental concerns related to use of feed fats and proteins. These few factors have held back the market from showing its complete potential.

The Middle East & Africa market for Feed Fats & Proteins is categorized under livestock and source. Based on source the segments include plant and animals which have been further categorized into Meat & Bone Meal, tallow, Poultry Meal and Soybean, Corn, Cotton Seeds respectively

Geographic Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the Middle East & Africa market is analysed under two regions namely Middle East and Africa.

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services include Darling International Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), the Scoular Company, Roquette Freres, Omega Protein Corporation, Aarhuskarlshamn AB (AAK), Euroduna Rohstoffe Gmbh, Bunge Ltd., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Agrana), Lansing Trade Group LLC.

