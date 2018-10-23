Hit the dance floor with #manzarmuzik at #gaana

Introducing the famous and best entertainment platform – Manzar Entertainment and resources for Entertainment: Entertainment Romantic song ,Romantic videos, movies, and follow Manzar Entertainment.
Ashish Bharti is debuting as a lead actor and director with ‘Black Rainbow’
After acting in theater and short films now, Ashish Bharti is trying his hand in film-making with an adolescent’s eternal love story cum thriller. The film’s title under the banner of U R A World Entertainment ‘Black Rainbow’. Ashish Bharti is making his debut as a filmmaker and lead actor with the film ‘Black Rainbow’, […]
Engage yourself with upcoming sensation Sahil Badal at the 17th Edition of ‘Arise’ – A musical extravaganza by Artist Aloud & Hard Rock Cafe
After work-parties are the best time to relax and catch up with friends. To ensure that you enjoy your weekday evenings like never-before, Artist Aloud in association with Hard Rock Cafe presents the 17th edition of ‘Arise’, an evening of live performances. Popularly known as ‘Badal’, this Punjabi sensational musician is taking the internet by […]
The Best Halloween Professional Face Painting Experts at creativefaces.com.au
The services available at Creative Faces are a must-have at any special occasion great or small. Events such as kids parties, annual events, special birthday parties, opening nights, showcases, Halloween event or Christmas party. Creative Faces specializes in professional face artistry guaranteed to make any event a success. They offer affordable party packages For face […]