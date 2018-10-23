Business

Global and United States Automated Test Equipment Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2013-2025

Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Non-Memory
Memory
Discrete
By Application
Automotive
Consumer
Defense
IT & Telecom
Others
By Company
Aemulus Holdings Bhd (“Aemulus”)
Chroma ATE Inc.
Aeroflex Inc. (a subsidiary of Cobham plc)
Astronics Corporation
Advantest Co.
LTX-Credence Corporation (Xcerra Corporation)
Teradyne Inc.
STAr Technologies Inc. (A subsidiary of Innotech Corporation)
Tesec Corporation
Roos Instruments, Inc.
Marvin Test Solutions Inc.
Danaher Corporation.
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and United States market overview;
Section 2:
Global and United States Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and United States sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and United States sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
United States export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.

Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
4 Global and Regional Market by Application
5 Regional Trade
6 Key Manufacturers
7 Industry Upstream
8 Market Environment
9 Conclusion
