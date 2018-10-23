Business

deAsra Foundation’s second Entrepreneurs Excellence Awards 2018 to be held on 26th October

In a bid to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and promote entrepreneurship, deAsra foundation is all set to organise its second Entrepreneurs Excellence Awards 2018 that is going to be held on Friday, 26th October 2018 6:00 PM onwards at the Dewang Mehta Auditorium, Persistent Systems, Senapati Bapat Road, Pune. Before the award ceremony, people will get an excellent networking opportunity to interact and connect with deAsra’s entrepreneurs and mentor community 5:15 pm onwards.

These awards will be given to five successful entrepreneurs from various sectors such as food, fashion, beauty and more. Prominent names include; Mr. Hanmant R. Gaikwad, Chairman & Managing Director, BVG India Ltd., Mr. Milind Shalgar, owner Shalgar Hosiery, Ms. Neha Sarang Lagu, Director Lagu Bandhu Jewellers, Dr. Vinay Koparkar, Founder & Director, Papillon Hair & Face Clinic, Mr Mandar Desai, Owner Desai Bandhu Ambewale, will be honored. These dignitaries will also felicitate five deAsra-empowered entrepreneurs.

Hon’ble Shri Vishwas Mahajan, Founder –Whizible LifeLine Systech (Ex-Trustee at TiE Global, Secretary MCCIA) will conduct a discussion session between these dignitaries at the award function. Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder & CEO of Persistent Systems, Founder of deAsra Foundation, will felicitate these five successful entrepreneurs.

Ms. Pradnya Godbole, CEO deAsra Foundation said, “We bring these dignitaries together to share their journey and insights gained from years of experience, so as to inspire those who wish to start their own business journey and also those who are currently running a business.”

deAsra Foundation is committed to provide the right guidance and encouragement to those who wish to start and grow a small business. Established and aspiring entrepreneurs should attend the event to hear first-hand about the successful entrepreneurial journeys of these personalities.

