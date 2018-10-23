Uncategorized

Coronary Stent Market Size, Share | Global Industry Report, 2018-2023

Comment(0)

A stent is a medical device implanted in the body for treatment of cardiac abnormalities such as blocked blood vessels. In addition, stents are implanted in the oesophagus to allow the passage of food and beverages in patients suffering from oesophageal cancer. They are also inserted in the ureter to prevent obstruction of urine flow from kidney. Stents are generally made of metals, polymers, and natural bioabsorbable materials.

Europe Coronary Stent Market was worth USD 2.4 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.2%, to reach USD 3.39 billion by 2023.

The increase in cardiovascular disorders is a prime reason for increasing demand for coronary stents. One of the major causes behind increasing cardiovascular conditions is the increased adoption of unhealthy lifestyle. Changing lifestyle, such as smoking, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet is hampering the health of the heart. Aging population is another factor that is driving the growth of these products at a significant rate. Stringent regulations for product approval may cause a hindrance to the growth of the market.

The market for Coronary Stent is broadly categorized into type, mode of delivery, material type and End user. By type, the market is further segmented into bare metal stents, drug eluting stemts and bioabsorbable stents. The market is expected to be driven by bioresorbable stents, mainly in the polylactic acid material. However, drug eluting stents will continue to generate major revenue. By mode of delivery, it is further classified into balloon expandable stents and self expanding stents. By material, market is analysed under metallic stents and other stents. By end user, the market is divided into hospitals, cardiac centres and ambulatory surgical centres. On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely U.K , Germany, Italy, France and Spain. Europe holds a considerable share in the global market and is expected to grow at a steady rate.

Free sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-coronary-stent-market-2701/request-sample

Key players in this market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), TERUMO CORPORATION (Japan), STENTYS SA (France), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vascular Concepts (India), and Translumina GmbH (Germany).

Also Read
Uncategorized

Plastic Stabilizer Market Is Anticipated To Generate Significant Revenues By 2025

The global plastic stabilizer market can be segmented based on stabilizer type, plastic type, end-use industry, and region. In terms of stabilizer type, the plastic stabilizer market can be divided into thermal stabilizer, antioxidants, light absorber, fire retardants, and microbial stabilizers. The fire retardants segment can be further bifurcated into additive type and reactive type. […]
Uncategorized

Francesco Neri to receive the 2018 August Sander Award

editor

Die Photographische Sammlung/ SK Stiftung Kultur is pleased to announce that Francesco Neri has been selected as winner of the first August Sander Award, donated by Ulla Bartenbach and Prof. Dr. Kurt Bartenbach. The name of the award which will be presented every two years, refers, as many people know, to the important photographer August […]
Uncategorized

South Africa Printing Inks Market to Reach US$155.13 million by 2024

The printing inks market in South Africa is consolidated, with domestic manufacturers of printing inks accounting for a major share in the market. However, the penetration of global players poses a threat for domestic companies. The rising demand for printing inks in various end-use industries is likely to boost the market in South Africa. The […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *