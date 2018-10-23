Uncategorized

Big Al Swagg Releases the New Tupac Hiphop Music Single Under His New Label BY University

(October 23, 2018) – Songs that depict the personal life of the rapper always gain popularity. The reason is that rappers give their utmost dedication when singing such songs. This holds true for the new Tupac Hiphop Music single released by Big Al Swagg, under his new label BY University.

On his new single named “It Ain’t Eazy”, the rapper discusses where he stands in his life at present. The young rapper mellifluously discusses the financial hardships he faces in his life in raising his first new-born son and getting himself a baby momma.

The song has an attractive vibe and the feel of the rapper cannot be explained in words. To assist him with the chorus, he has recruited an R & B singer for this song. For listeners, it will truly remind of Tupac as the rapper has made a statement in this record. To be precise, the overall message is great and particularly it is positive.

The song is now available on different places online like iHeart Radio, Google Play, Napster, Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, YouTube to name a few. To hear this song, music enthusiasts can just search for “Big Al Swagg – It Aint Eazy”.

About Big Al Swagg:
Big Al Swagg hails from Newark, New Jersey. He is also called AL-Terrick Cromwell and he is a direct hip-hop artist known for his spontaneous and charismatic songs. He sets out to create music with the utmost honesty right from his heart.

For more information, please visit https://youtu.be/WnspqUEffZM

