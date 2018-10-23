Uncategorized

Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size, Share, Analysis 2023

Europe Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies Market is expected to reach USD 9654.77 million by 2023 from USD 6650.54 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.74% during forecast period 2018-2023. Irregular functioning of humans’ immune system results in autoimmune disorders. Overproduction of self-reactive immune cells (such as antibodies & T-cells) damage regular functions of /cells/tissues/organs. This lead to different autoimmune disorders such as systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and others diseases. Typically, drugs are used as a treatment to cure autoimmune disorders. The adverse effects associated with drugs has made switched to concentrate on monoclonal antibodies.

Monoclonal antibodies have the ability to offer less toxic and more efficient therapeutic alternatives to treat autoimmune diseases. Recent years have seen the emergence of monoclonal antibodies being used to treat wide array of diseases that are related to immune response. These antibodies are mono-specific comprising of identical immune cells which are clones of a single parent cell and are directed towards a specific cellular target. Thus monoclonal antibodies due to its customizable nature can be used to treat the self-reactive immune cells not impacting the normal ones.

Increasing government initiations, growing technological advancements, presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for advanced therapies are driving the growth of autoimmune monoclonal antibodies market in Europe. However, certain regulatories and improper reimbursement policies are restraining the growth of autoimmune monoclonal antibodies market in Europe.

Europe Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market is segmented based on source, application, and end user. Based on source, the market is further sub-segmented as Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, and Human. Among these, humanized segment is expected to command the largest share in Europe Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market, by source in 2016. Based on application, the market is further segmented as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Transplant Rejection/Graft Versus Host Disease, and Others. Of these, rheumatoid arthritis application is anticipated to command the major share in Europe Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market, by application in 2016. Based on end user, the market is further segmented as Hospitals/Clinics, Research Institutes, and Diagnostic Laboratories. Among these, Hospitals/Clinics segment is expected to hold the major market share in Europe Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market, by application in 2016.

On the basis of geographical areas, Europe Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market is segmented as U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

The key players in Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies market include, GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), AstraZeneca plc (U.K.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Innovent Biologics, Inc. (China), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Biogen Inc.(U.S.), and UCB Company (Belgium).

