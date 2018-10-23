Tech

Antenna Integrated Radio Market – The Development of 4th Generation (4G) Connectivity

Comment(0)

An antenna integrated radio is a radio solution that is built on a very unique design that integrates the antenna with a radio unit. Integration of the antenna with the radio unit helps reduce energy consumption and installation time significantly. The time required to install an antenna integrated radio is less, since it has lower interconnections as compared to conventional site solution. This solution significantly reduces power consumption (up to 42%) largely due to reduced feeder loss and simplified cooling.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antenna-integrated-radio-market.html

Demand for rapid network connectivity is rising owing to the growth in data traffic, due to strong penetration of smartphones around the globe. Increase in data traffic has led to the development of 4th generation (4G) connectivity. Rising demand for more data has created a challenge for telecom operators to maintain the cost of building and operation of network. Consequently, mobile base stations are being changed In order to deal with the situation. Commonly, a remote radio head or radio unit is utilized, as it reduces radio transmission loss.

This radio unit is currently being placed adjacent to an antenna on a building’s rooftop. Therefore, operators are facing a new challenge of securing more space for the installation of radio unit and antenna. Installation of Remote Radio Head (RRH) and antennas on a building rooftop or on a small tower in big cities has become quite difficult, both from a esthetics perspective and network development/building point of view. Therefore, an AIR was developed in order to solve this problem in a distributed cell site.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48246

In traditional cell sites, the antenna and the radio unit are connected through a long cable, which usually led to transmission loss. However, the problem of transmission loss has been completely eliminated by AIR, thereby resulting in energy saving. Furthermore, the challenge related to CPAEX (Capital expenditure) and Operational expenditure (OPEX) is also minimized. Antennas and the radio unit were installed separately in a traditional site structure, leading to considerably higher installation cost and space leasing costs; however, with an integrated solution, operators can easily reduce installation costs since only a single solution needs to be installed within the given space.

Also Read
Tech

Global Blockchain Technology Market is estimated to reach USD 7.97 billion

Global Blockchain Technology Market Overview: Blockchain technology is utilized in the Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment for financial transactions and foreign transactions. It is used to secure payments, maintain customer identities, and settle overseas payments and others in banking and financial activities. This technology is also used in informatics, media, energy, supply chain […]
Tech

The global beacon market was valued at US$ 1,124.5 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 16.05% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Beacon Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” The beacon market is expected to grow significantly due to increased cost efficiency and long life duration. The report suggests that the rising integration of IoT and beacon technology is expected to boost the beacon market at the global level for the forecast period 2018-2026. Additionally, beacon based solutions are gaining popularity in retail applications, which holds a significant share in the market. Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/beacon-market.html Growth of the beacons market can be hampered due to the compulsion of Bluetooth being turned on in order to make the beacon device work. Furthermore, the probability of a consumer keeping the Bluetooth switched on all the time is significantly low. However, adoption of beacons is increasing due to the increasing mobile user base globally and the enhanced user experience provided by beacons. For instance, in one of its reports, Bluetooth Special Interest Group, a global organization which takes care of Bluetooth standards, discussed that beacon devices would reach a count of 565 million units in 2021 from 8.2 million in 2016. On the basis of end-use industry, the global beacon market is segmented into retail, advertising, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, healthcare and others. Others include sports industry and museums. The retail segment is predicted to have a significant share over the forecast period. Multiple benefits of adopting beacon technology such as providing navigation, getting reviews, customized offers, and prompts are projected to have a positive impact on the global beacon market. Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=45903 Due to the location and user priority based offers, beacon technologies are seeing significant adoption in the retail sector as users are getting offers according to their previous track records of purchases, helping the retailers to design customized offers according to the needs of a customer. However, the advertising industry is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of growth, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR growth over the forecast period. The factors contributing to growth of the market in Asia Pacific is the rising adoption of smartphones across the region due to continuously increasing population. The rising adoption of proximity marketing in Asia Pacific is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the beacon market in the region.

The global beacon market was valued at US$ 1,124.5 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 16.05% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Beacon Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” The […]
Tech

Wearable Security Device Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17% by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Since the introduction of smart devices and connected space, there has been a huge development in implementing security in these smart devices. Numerous successful attempts have been done such as in smart watches, smartphone, jewelry and many others. Even the clothes are being tested and designed with special materials that can transmit some […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *