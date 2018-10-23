Health and Wellness

3hcare.in in association with Britannia organised health camps

New Delhi: Leading online healthcare portal 3hcare.in in association with Britannia organised a free health check up camp for the under privileged people in and around New Delhi.

A basic health check up was conducted for the people of all age groups to provide an insight of the importance of preventive health checkups.

“Periodic health check-ups and screenings are keys to maximise your chance of living a longer and healthier life. The early screening helps to discover health problems early and also increases the chances of successful treatment and recovery. Since the past three decades the pattern of disease is under a major shift from communicable to non-communicable diseases. Earlier when majority of cases were attributed to malaria, dengue, jaundice, small pox and other water borne diseases, have been overtaken by lifestyle related ailments and non-communicable diseases.” Says CA (Dr) Ruchi Gupta, Founder and CEO, 3hcare.in

The residents were also educated about the importance of timely intervention and how important role it plays in maintaining a healthy living. Such paradigm shift makes preventive health checkups, mandatory especially for the middle aged people.

To generate more and more awareness among the masses about the importance of such preventive health checkups, we have been already putting in a lot of efforts. Since our inception we have organised many such camps for the underprivileged, and educated thousands of people about its importance for a healthy living. We still aim to render similar campaigns PAN India campaign to make India a step closer to a healthy nation.

