15th World Congress On Bioavailability & Bioequivalence

It’s an enormous pleasure and honor to organize “15th World Congress On Bioavailability and Bioequivalence” scheduled during July 29-30, 2019 at Bangkok, Thailand. The conference is mainly focused on the theme of “Essential Innovation in the field of Pharmaceutical Science for Public and Medical health”. BABE Conference 2019 is designed with prudent keynote sessions, session lectures, and poster presentations, presentations from the young researchers, panel discussions, and the B2B meetings with world-renowned speakers from the stream of clinical and pharmaceutical sciences. It provides the best platform for the researchers to the researchers all over globe to introduce themselves to the world with their unique researches. It’s an open forum to discuss new researches and the challenges faced during the BA/BE studies, manufacturing the generic drugs and their effect on the health. BABE 2019 is a 2-day event offering the Exhibition, a venue to showcase the new and emerging technologies and have wider sessions involving Keynote presentation, Oral, YRF ( student presentation), poster, e-poster presentations. World-renowned speakers and eminent delegates across the globe attending the conference, to share their valuable presentation on the most recent and advanced techniques, developments, and the newest updates are the prominent features of the conference.
Also Read
Carnity Is the Best Car Community
4 October 2018 – Carnity is offering the most effective, comprehensive as well as genuinely lucrative car community solution that will easily satisfy even the most refined needs and requirements. Having a car is like having a child – there are so many things that you will want and will have to learn. And, of […]
Discover How to Make Money Online in Pakistan from Ali Raza
6 September 2018 – Ali Raza stars one more time with his next creation for people who are so enthusiastic about his work. Being the author of a lot of tutorials and online articles, and also hold a great blog site, Ali Raza can teach you how to be or not to be in this […]
Tango Pools Offers Superior Custom Designs for In-Ground Master Pool Projects
Shelby Township, MI, (June 27, 2018) – Tango Pools is a Gunite pool contractor Grosse Pointe MI that offers high quality custom designs and installation for in-ground gunite master pool projects. The inground pool contractor Oakland Twp Mi Company boasts of a strong poolscapes designer Lake Orion MI team that offers private, in-home consultation to […]