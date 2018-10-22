WLAN Market share, trend, analysis to 2023 explored in latest research

Market Highlights:

WLAN or Wireless Local Area Network refers to a communication system that transmits data through the air using infrared or radio frequency technology. WLAN allows one or multiple devices to connect using a wireless distribution method. Currently, WLAN is used across industries which run or use products or services pertaining to information technology (IT).

The recent proliferation of smart and devices such as mobile computing devices (smartphones, tablets, and PCs), wearables (smart watches, smart bands, and smart glasses), media players (smart set-top boxes, smart TVs), and smart home appliances are boosting the market demand of WLAN. Besides, the growing number of enterprises and the increasing uptake of cloud-based services by these enterprises escalates the market on the ascending heights on the global platform.

Recognizing the kind of traction, the market perceives currently and gauging the potential the market holds to grow in the future; Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published market forecast asserts that the Global WLAN market will grow significantly posting a whopping CAGR of ~30% throughout the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

In addition to the proliferation of smart mobile devices and connecting workforce solutions, other factors substantiating the market growth include augmented uptake of BYOD policy in organizations, and the rising demand for high-speed data services.

Major Key Players

Huawei Technologies (China),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Juniper Networks (U.S.),

Aruba Networks, Inc. (U.S.),

HP (U.S.),

Ruckus Wireless (U.S.),

Ubiquiti Networks (U.S.),

Aerohive Networks (U.S.),

Zebra Technologies (U.S.),

Netgear (U.S.),

D-Link (Taiwan),

TP-Link (China),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

Extreme Networks Inc. (U.S.),

ZTE Corporation (China), Fortinet (U.S.), Avaya (U.S.), Boingo Wireless (U.S.), Allied Telesis (Japan), Brocade Communications (U.S.) and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global WLAN market.

According to MRFR, The WLAN Market is expected to grow up to 33 Billion USD during forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fiercely competitive. These players focusing on developing their product portfolio with the help of advanced technologies try to maintain their market position, in turn, drive the market growth. Various dynamic and diversified organizations, having the international presence along with the new entrants form a competitive landscape. Innovating continuously and increasingly, these leaders seek the market expansion.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

August 07, 2018 – Mist Systems, Inc. (US), a pioneer in self-learning networks powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced its collaboration with VMware, Inc. (US), a subsidiary of Dell Technologies that provides cloud computing and platform virtualization software and services to create a seamless Wireless LAN (WLAN) experience.

Mist’s AI-driven WLAN Combined with VMware NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud provides unique LAN, WAN, and Cloud visibility and facilitates troubleshooting into user network experiences. The deal also furthers the shared vision of using open APIs to automate key IT infrastructure services for ease, scale, and functionality.

Segmentation

The WLAN Market can be segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Components: Controller, Router, Switch, and AP among others.

By Technology Standards: 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n, and 802.11ac.

By Locations: Indoor and Outdoor.

By Applications: IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Government among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World. Accredited as global IT Hub owing to its technological advancements, North America is leading among the regional segments of market.- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World. This region is the face of heavy industrialization and is adorned with IT companies using WLAN for various purposes. The second most dominating region of the market is Europe holds the second spot in the global WLAN market and is trailed by Asia Pacific (APAC). The Asia Pacific market has shown the steepest rise, in market growth authenticating the thriving demand fromof a persistently growing population. Other catalytic factors attributing the growth in Asia Pacific are significant investment in IT and Telecommunication sector, highest deployment of cloud services, etc.

Intended Audience

LAN providers

Router manufacturers

Hardware Providers

Software Developers

