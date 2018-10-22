Business

Studio Event Staffing Inc. Announces the Launching of it’s Revamped Website

NEW YORK, NY: Building a broader platform for diversity in the culinary and hospitality industries is the spirit behind Studio Event Staffing Inc.

The Studio Event Staffing NYC is a fully licensed, full-service event staffing company based in NYC which renders event staffing services for all occasions. At present, we provide services to clients in the NYC, Lower Westchester, Long Island, Parts of New Jersey and Connecticut and we hope to extend our services to other areas in the near future. For all of your hospitality needs, our seasoned and well-trained professionals will be on site to give you a WOW customer experience. Our group of professionals which comprises event planners, catering staff, wait staff, bartenders, and rental experts have all it takes to give you pleasant surprises by exceeding your expectations!? 

For more information, please contact Studio Event Staffing info@studioeventstaffing.com or call (347) 622-6271 or visit our website at www.studioeventstaffing.com

