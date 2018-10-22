Business

Smart Water Grid Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Growth, Analysis, Industry Share And Forecast Report

22 October 2018: In 2017, the global Smart Water Grid market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Water Grid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Water Grid development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • Xinapse Systems Ltd
  • Prezi Inc
  • ICT, co., Ltd
  • Wetsus
  • The Whitmore Group
  • ABB Group
  • Arqiva
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Neptune Technology Group Inc
  • Schneider Electric
  • Badger Meter, Inc
  • Itron Inc
  • Sensus Worldwide Holdings Ltd.
  • Siemens AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Smart Infrastructure
  • Control & Automation
  • ICT & Analytical Software
  • Design & Engineering

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Utility

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global Smart Water Grid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the Smart Water Grid development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Water Grid are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

