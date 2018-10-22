Tech

SEIE Forum

Comment(0)

SEIE
The platform where knowledge of new technologies can be enhanced ,is Society of Exploration & Innovation in Electronics (SEIE) .It is started in Rajkiya Engineering College Sonbhadra by third year students of electronics engineering in march 2018.
It is run under the proper guidance of director prof. V.K Giri ,mentor Prashant Pandey Sir. And also it has a group of knowledgeable students who introduce the technology as Robotics , Circuit Design ,IOT , Presentation on recent technology , MATLAB ,LT Spice to the interested students.
And also we conduct the events and make some competitions related to these.Student of any branch or year can learn here and can take part in any event.
Under SEIE , proper classes run of every above described technology by its respective coordinators . The first event was organised in April 2018 in which maximum participation had come and now next with proper planning are going to be conducted on 1-2nd November
2018.
There is a huge welcome of every learner at this platform to enhance the knowledge .
By – Soni Kashyap.

Also Read
Tech

ICU-Domains: Tell “I see you” to your followers, friends, fans or customers

editor

“I see you!” That’s what the ICU-Domains (http://www.domainregistry.de/icu-domain.html) stand for. “I see you” is positive – positive like the song of the same name by Leona Lewis. “I see you” – that may be the date between friends or maybe lovers for some time in the future: “I’ll see you later”. Even “I see” is […]
Tech

ZEDXE – Latest Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Development by Antier

17th Oct 2018: ZedXe, a cryptocurrency exchange platform was launched in Dubai on 15th Oct 2018 with its first transaction being happened. The digital assets platform is developed for everyone who wants to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. ZedXe exchange facilitates buy, sell, transfer and exchange of the ZFL token with other blockchain-based coins and tokens. […]
Tech

Future Electronics Signs New Global Partnership Agreement with OrbiWise

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 23, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is very pleased to announce a new global partnership agreement with OrbiWise SA, a preeminent supplier of IoT solutions based on LoRaTM radio technology. OrbiWise is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and the company’s flagship product is their enterprise-grade LoRaTM […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *