Tech

NVMe Market – Increasing Adoption is Being Witnessed For NVMe Interface As Next-Generation Data Intensive

Comment(0)

Non-volatile memory express (NVMe), also known as Non-volatile memory host controller interface (NVMHCI), is a device interface specification which enables a solid-state drive (SSD) to effectively utilize a high-speed peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) bus in a computer. This communications interface/protocol is developed by a consortium of vendors including Intel, Dell, Samsung, Sandisk, and Seagate. NVMe is a new server storage I/O access method and protocol for fast access to NVM based storage and memory technologies.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nonvolatile-memory-express-market.htm

Key features of NVMe include – lower latency due to improving drivers and increased queue sizes, reduced CPU usage, bandwidth improvements, higher I/O activity rates, and multiple packaging options, deployment scenarios and configuration options.

Conventionally, SSDs utilized buses such as SATA, SAS or Fiber Channel to interface with rest of the computer system. With SSDs becoming available in mass markets, SATA became the typical way for interfacing SSDs with personal computers. However, as SATA was designed primarily for interfacing with hard disk drives (HDDs), it became impossible for SSDs that improved in speed over the years.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27263

This became a big bottleneck for the high end SSDs. Initially these high-end SSDs utilized PCIe bus, but used non-standard specification interfaces. Later NVMe was established to standardize the interface/protocol by which PCIe FLASH were being accessed.

Presently, NVMe interface supports various operating systems including Chrome OS, DragonFly BSD, Free BSD, Haiku, Illumos, iOS, Linux, NetBSD, Open BSD, OS X, Solaris, VMware and Windows. Increasing adoption is being witnessed for NVMe interface as next-generation data intensive workloads are utilizing low latency NVMe flash-based storage to cater to rising user demand. Moreover, NVMe interface is designed from the ground up, capitalizing on the low latency and parallelism of PCIe SSDs, and harmonizing with the parallelism of contemporary CPUs, platforms and applications. These features makes it preferable over Advanced Host Controller Interface (AHCI), which faces several problems when used with SSDs connected through the PCIe bus.

Also Read
Tech

CGI-C: Hybrid Studio live

Die Zukunft von Film und Fotografie live erleben – das konnten die Besucher des CGIC vor ein paar Tagen in Osnabrück. Das Hybrid Studio ist die Innovation im Bereich Film und Fotografie von hl-studios GmbH aus Erlangen. Auf dem CGIC wurden die Messebesucher Zeuge, wie im Hybrid Studio digitale und analoge Welt in Echtzeit verschmelzen. […]
Tech

Global Non-Volatile Memory Market is expected to attain a market size of $81.3 bn by 2022

The major players profiled in this report include Adesto Technologies Corporation, Viking Technology, Kilopass Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Sidense Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Micron Technology, Inc. Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Segmentation By Type Electrically Addressed ROM NVRAM Other Memory Mechanically Addressed Hard-Disk Drive Optical-Disc Drive Magnetic Tape Millipede memory […]
Tech

Global Data Center Security Market to reach $14.1 billion by 2022

The global Data Center Security Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2016-2022 attaining a market size of $14.1 billion, globally. The North America market dominated the Global Data Center Security Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *