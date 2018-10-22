Motion Sensor Market – Current Scenario of the Market and Potential of the Market from 2018-2022

Market Scenario:

A motion sensor is a device that detects physical movement on a device or within an environment. It has the ability to detect and capture physical and/or kinetic movements in real time. A motion sensor is also known as a motion detector. It is usually embedded within consumer-end devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, tablet computers and physical security systems.

The use of a motion sensor or motion detector in home security is essentially to sense an intruder and send an alert message to control panel that in turn alerts the monitoring center. Some security systems can also be programmed to record events via a security camera when motion is detected. The most frequently used motion sensor is a passive infrared type of motion sensor. This type of motion sensor detects body heat and is most commonly used in home security systems.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2626

The study indicates that the major driving factor for the motion sensor market is the technological advancement in the motion sensors devices that has led to reduction in size of these devices. It has been observed that over the recent past demand for several remote controlled planes and aerial drones has increased that make use of motion sensor technology. Moreover, increasing demand of accelerometers in consumer electronic applications has led to a significant growth in the motion sensor market.

The Global Motion Sensor Market is expected to grow at USD ~7 billion by 2022, at ~11% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Motion Sensor market are- Bosch Sensortec GmBH (Germany), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microchip Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Memsic, Inc. (U.S.), Kionix, Inc (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Motion Sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology and sensor type.

Motion Sensor market by Technology:

Infrared

Microwave

Dual Technology

Ultrasonic

Area Reflective Type

Vibration

Motion Sensor market by Sensor Type:

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Combo Sensor

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Motion Sensor market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America would dominate the Motion Sensor market owing to factors such as presence of large number of consumer electronic applications. The study indicates that Europe has the second biggest market share in the Motion Sensor market.

Asia Pacific Motion Sensor market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as wide adoption of electronic applications across verticals. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and others, demand for accelerometer is significantly increasing due to which the study reveals that these countries would show a sudden hike in Motion Sensor market by the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Consumer electronics manufacturers

Consumer electronics application providers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Sensors manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Technology integrators

Developers and platform providers

Research/Consultancy firms

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/motion-sensor-market-2626

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 2 GLOBAL MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

TABLE 3 GLOBAL MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

TABLE 6 U.S. MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 7 U.S. MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

TABLE 8 CANADA MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 9 CANADA MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

TABLE 10 EUROPE MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 11 EUROPE MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

TABLE 12 GERMANY MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 13 GERMANY MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

TABLE 14 FRANCE MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 15 FRANCE MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

TABLE 16 U.K. MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 17 U.K. MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

TABLE 18 REST OF EUROPE MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 19 REST OF EUROPE CHIP ON FLEX MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

TABLE 20 ASIA-PACIFIC MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 21 ASIA-PACIFIC MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

TABLE 22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 23 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MOTION SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/motion-sensor-market

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com