India Ranked 9th Most Valuable Nation Brand

India has secured ninth rank out of top 50 valuable national brands, according to a report titled ‘Nation Brands 2018’ released by Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy. India’s brand value was $2,046 billion in 2017 and has increased to $2,159 billion in 2018. India was ranked 8th in last year’s report but slipped by a spot to the 9th rank, despite its brand value rose by 5%.

