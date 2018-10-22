Business

Global Field Service Management Software Market Size, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide,to 2025

18-oct-2018 This report focuses on the global Field Service Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Field Service Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Field Service Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

  • Oracle
  • Astea International
  • ClickSoftware
  • IFS
  • ServiceMax (GE Digital)
  • OverIT
  • Praxedo
  • CORESYSTEMS
  • FieldAware
  • Infor
  • Accruent
  • Comarch

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Telecom and IT
  • Construction and Real Estate
  • Transportation and Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global Field Service Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the Field Service Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Field Service Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Field Service Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Energy and Utilities
1.5.5 Telecom and IT
1.5.6 Construction and Real Estate
1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Field Service Management Software Market Size
2.2 Field Service Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Field Service Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Field Service Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Field Service Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Field Service Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Field Service Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Field Service Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Field Service Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Field Service Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

