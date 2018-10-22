Health and Wellness

Global Clinical Trials Connect 2019

The Global Clinical Trials Connect 2019 conference to be held on 8th and 9th of May 2019 in London
The Global Clinical Trials Connect 2019 conference focuses on introducing pioneer technology, developing better patient engagement and collaborating strategies in clinical trials. With the right commitment and attention to detail, contract research organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical companies can drive collaboration with greater efficiency. This conference will bring together the industry experts and leaders across pharmaceutical, biotechnological and CRO’s for brainstorming on Case studies on innovation, collaboration and existing clinical data to headway the Clinical Trials process. Ethical considerations are given in this context and for this RBM are beginning to extend its concepts in Quality Risk Management; clinical trial predictive models are accumulated by enterprises, methodologies in trial design and many more.

It gives us a great pleasure to welcoming you to the Global Clinical Trials Connect 2019

Key Highlights

• Real World Clinical Trial Strategies
• Innovative trial designs
• Partnership & Collaboration – Sponsors, CROs, Sites and External Vendors
• Outsourcing strategies and models
• Patient centric clinical trials
• New innovations in Patient Recruitment planning and execution on a clinical trial
• Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment and Electronic Patient Reported Outcome
• Streamlined IRT development process
• Pharmacovigilance & Clinical Trials
• Patient Recruitment and Site selection
• Keeping the Patients Informed after the Trial – Post-Clinical Trial closed communities
• How to future proof your clinical operations
• Data Quality & Technology
• Clinical Data Strategy & Analytics
• Implementing Risk Based Monitoring
• Streamlining R&D and lower costs in clinical trials
• Adaptive Trial Model
• Clinical Trial Auditing
• Clinical Technology and Driving Innovation
• Big-Data, IoT and Artificial Intelligence Technology in Clinical trials
• Blockchain technology for improving clinical research quality
• M-Health, Wearable and Consumer Technology

