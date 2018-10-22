Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Emotion detection and recognition is tracking of a user’s emotion at any given time, in order to analyze their emotions and their behavioral patterns. There is a rapid growth in emotion detection and recognition market owing to the rising applications in various industry sectors. The need for technological advancements to standardize emotion detection and recognition has driven the market growth.

The Emotion Detection and Recognition Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, software tool, service, application and end user. The technology segment is further bifurcated into bio sensors technology, pattern recognition, natural language processing, machine learning and feature extraction and 3D modelling.

The bio sensor technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to incorporation of several technologies like ECG, EEG, EMG, fMRI, GSR, eye tracking and wearable technology. Wearable bio sensors have gained much popularity owing to its increasing number of applications especially in military, defense and healthcare.

The global emotion detection and recognition market is expected to grow at approx. USD 65 Billion by 2023, at 39% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in emotion detection and recognition market are – Affectiva (U.S.), Emotient, An Apple Company (U.S.), Eyeris (U.S.), Kairos Ar. Inc. (U.S.), Noldus (Netherlands), nViso. (Switzerland), Realeyes (U.K.), Sightcorp (Netherlands), Sentiance (Belgium), Skybiometry (Lithuania) among others.

Segments:

Emotion detection and recognition market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Technology

Bio Sensors Technology

Pattern Recognition

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Feature Extraction and 3D Modelling

Machine Learning

Others

By Software Tool

Speech and Voice Recognition

Facial Expression Recognition

Bio Sensing Software Tools and Apps

By Service

Storage and Maintenance

Consulting and Integration

By Application

Law Enforcement, Surveillance and Monitoring

Marketing & Advertising

Media & Entertainment

Others

By End User

Industrial

Commercial

Defense and Security Agency

Enterprises

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of emotion detection and recognition market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in emotion detection and recognition market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and well-established infrastructures in that region.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Cloud service providers

Technology providers

Industrial users

Commercial users

Others

Study Objectives of Emotion Detection and Recognition Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the emotion detection and recognition market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of technology, software tool, service, application and end user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for emotion detection and recognition

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the emotion detection and recognition

