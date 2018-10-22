Health and Wellness

3rd Annual Digi-Tech Pharma 2019

Our upcoming conference 3rd Annual Digi-Tech Pharma 2019 (Pharmaceutical technology conference 2019), will provide a platform to all its participants an opportunity to interact, share and discuss the digitalization of Pharma industry. The conference will allow its participants to discuss the various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas in the field of Digital Pharma IT. Also, to stay updated on the latest trends in digital, social media and mobile strategies required to overcome the obstructions in the transformation. This Digi-Tech Pharma 2019 is a unique platform in the pharmaceutical conferences which will allow IT leaders to share their technologies and strategies to help the pharma industries avail new opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations.
It gives us a great pleasure to welcoming you to this international Digital pharma conference of 2019, The 3rd ANNUAL DIGI-TECH PHARMA 2019.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
• Digital transformation to tackle productivity and growth challenges
• Reimagining pharma by integrating science and technology into drug development
• Digital technology trends in Pharma and Healthcare industry
• R&D Informatics
• Precision Medicine and genomics
• AI & Machine learning is transforming drug discovery
• Translational informatics
• How pharma can integrate into digital health environment
• Big data analytics and pharma
• Internet of things and pharma
• Policy changes required for ensuring smooth transition
• Ensuring regulatory compliance during the transformation
• Streamlining and digitizing research workflows
• Clinical trials and digital world
• Digitally transformed pharmacovigilance
• Data management
• Tools and strategies to engage with HCPs
• Encouraging a customer–centric approach at all levels
• Digitally enabled business models
• Develop partnerships to support the deployment of digital technology
• Digital marketing trends
• Integrating Multichannel marketing and closed loop marketing
• Blockchain technology to improve efficiency and safety
• Model for Future Digital Innovation

