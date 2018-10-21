Business

Forget Hiring Movers: Rent A Van And Control How You Move

Comment(0)

Romford, Essex – The stress of moving in and moving out is enough to make anyone feel that splurging on expert moving fees is worth it, even if it will cost a significant amount. While it sounds like heaven to sit back and relax while the movers do all the heavy lifting (literally and figuratively), there is a cheaper and more viable option you might not have considered: van hire Essex.

Spend Less When You Rent A Van

“The cost of hiring a van is significantly less than hiring professional movers.” Confirms the spokesperson for Scenic Self Drive, a trusted van for hire in the Essex area. “Although you get the full-service from movers, it might not exactly live up to your expectations,” they add.

This is very true because when working with a moving company, you have to work around their schedule. This means you need to wait for them to arrive at your house, pack up your belongings, and then watch them as they drive away with everything you own. “Seeing a stranger drive off with your things is a little scary because you aren’t sure if everything is safe in their hands or not. There is moving insurance, but that comes with an added cost.” The spokesperson says.

Rent A Van And Fully Control Your Move

“When you choose a van hire Essex like our company, you can create your own schedule. You can choose to drive the scenic route to your new home, make a few stops along the way for the kids to stretch their legs, and still be sure that everything you own is safe and within close proximity,” they explain in detail as they add more reasoning why hiring a van is better than letting the pros do everything.

“Of course let us not forget the total cost of the move,” they say with a reassuring smile. “The average cost of movers in the UK £50 an hour for 2 workers, the cost of the truck is not yet included. In contrast, the same amount is charged for renting a van the entire day.” The representative puts into detail. Just think of how much money you can save if you choose to do the packing and hire a van instead.

The factor of improper packing and unpacking of your belongings should also be considered when moving out. Although they have the experience, movers do not have the same amount of care for your personal items as you do. Even if you state that certain items are fragile, there is still a big chance of mishandling. This can be avoided when you are in control of the packing, loading, unloading, and unpacking of your belongings.

Avoid the worry of letting strangers take charge of your moving out process and do it yourself instead. Grab this opportunity and call Scenic Self Drive and request for the full details and costs of renting a van. Options start at £40 up to £85 a day, depending on the size and capacity of the van. Surely enough there is a van that will meet your requirements without going beyond the budget.

If you need cheap vans for hire, Scenic Self Drive is here to help. Visit http://www.ssdrivehire.co.uk or call 01708 753461.

Also Read
Business

Global Pipette Tips Market Key Players, CAGR(7.38%), Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Pipette Tips Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Pipette Tips industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Pipette Tips Report also determine […]
Business

eWebGuru offers Best VPS Hosting India Services at Affordable Prices

For Immediate Release:   August, 2018: In this modern era of digitization, it is next to impossible to run a business successfully without an associated website. Reliable and trustworthy web hosting is one of the most important parts of developing a website. With the advancements in the field of technology and the evolution of the […]
Business

﻿Global Automotive Seal Component Market Status, Industry Overview, Trends and Outlook 2018 – 2025

The market intelligence study on Global Automotive Seal Component Market provides an exclusive tool for evaluating the market, feature opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure of the Automotive Seal Component industry.The market report focuses on the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *