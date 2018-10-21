Contact Us- AS Equipment Authorized Dealer of Air Compressor

We are the sole authorized dealer of Air Compressor and ELGI equipment for Meerut, Bulandshahr, Gautam, Ghaziabad, etc. Contact us for further details. AS EQUIPMENT PVT LTD was formed in 1973 with H.O. at New Delhi. We have steadily expanded and made our presence within the market of Air Compressors. We are the sole authorized Air Compressor dealer and ELGI equipment dealer for Meerut, Bulandshahr, Gautam Budha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Moradabad, Bijnor, Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Baghpat, Etawah, Auraiya and Farrukhabad. And we cover the entire Uttarakhand.
