Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team on Worldwide Franchise Agreement with Inventek

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 19, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is very pleased to announce that they have signed a full worldwide franchise agreement with Inventek Systems.

Inventek is a market leader in Wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity solutions, focused on hardware and software solutions for WiFi, Bluetooth, BLE (SMART), Near Field Communication, GPS and Antennas.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Electronics team on the successful completion of the franchise agreement.

Customers of Future Electronics can now choose from Inventek’s wide range of standard and custom embedded options, ranging from low cost system-in-a-package (SiP) products to modular based custom solutions.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and ranks third in component sales worldwide. It is the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure. For more information and to order from the full range of Inventek products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

