Polar Leasing Company, Inc. to Demonstrate at the IAEM 66th Annual Conference in Grand Rapids, MI

The Polar Leasing Company will be showcasing at the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) 66th Annual Conference. The event runs from October 19-24 at both the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar Leasing Company, Inc (http://polarleasing.com/) announces that company representative Chris Huston will be presenting seamless fiberglass walk-in cooler and freezer rentals at the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) 66th Annual Conference. The event, in conjunction with the Michigan Emergency Management Association (MEMA), takes place October 19-24 at both the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and DeVos Place Convention Center. Visit booth 341 for information on Polar Leasing rental walk-in refrigeration and freezer units as well as emergency cooler and freezer rentals.

About Polar Leasing
With both long and short-term storage solutions available, Polar Leasing specializes in temporary freezer rentals, refrigerator rentals, and portable warehousing. Designed around the specific needs of the rental market, every Polar Leasing unit is built to the highest quality standards, with a patented seamless fiberglass design. With hundreds of distribution depots nationwide and thousands of rental units available, Polar Leasing offers the largest electric freezer and refrigeration fleet in North America. To find a Polar Leasing depot near you, or for more information, call 877-674-1348, visit www.polarleasing.com or stop by booth 341.

