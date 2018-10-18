Organic Rice Protein Market Size to reach $149 million by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Organic Rice Protein Market size is expected to reach $149 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 18.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market held the dominant share in the Global Organic Rice Protein Market, and would maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 19.5% during (2018 – 2024). Growing adoption of proteins in nutraceuticals, food & beverages, and health supplements would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The Dry is the most preferred form of the Organic Rice Protein and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Liquid Form market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.5% during (2018 – 2024).
The Sports & Energy Nutrition market held the largest share in the Global Organic Rice Protein Market by Application in 2017. The Meat Analogs & Extenders market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.4% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Axiom Foods, Inc., Aidp, Inc., Ricebran Technologies, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Shafi Gluco Chem, Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Limited, Ribus, Inc., The Green Labs LLc, and Top Health Ingredients Inc.
Global Organic Rice Protein Market Size Segmentation
By Form
Dry Form
Liquid Form
By Product
Rice Protein Isolates
Rice Protein Concentrates
Other Rice Protein
By Application
Sports & Energy Nutrition
Bakery & Confectionery
Meat Analogs & Extenders
Dairy Alternatives
Other Applications
By Function
Emulsifying
Foaming
Texturing
Gelling
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Axiom Foods, Inc.
Aidp, Inc.
Ricebran Technologies
Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd
Shafi Gluco Chem
Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.
Golden Grain Group Limited
Ribus, Inc.
The Green Labs Llc
Top Health Ingredients Inc.
