Business

Kwang Woon is one of the best Marine and Boat Cabin Door Manufacturer Manufacturer in Korea

Comment(0)

A global network for shipbuilding and plant industries Kwang Woon is Korea representative global shipbuilding and Plant Company that constructs Ship Accommodation, Outfitting and Shipbuilding reconstruction to industrial plant using the company’s rich and diverse experiences accumulated over the last 30 years.
We, Kwang Woon are actively exporting our products to 11 Asian countries, including Japan, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan; 6 countries in the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Brazil; and 4 European countries, including Russia, Italy and Turkey. We produce these products based on advanced know-how taken from our development of diverse products.
CABIN DOOR
B-15 CLASS HINGED DOOR
Fire retarding hinge door.
Internal single & double door for cabin and pubilc space.
Fire Class: B-15
Door Leaf: 0.6~1.2mm Film Coated or Painted or Stainless Steel Hairline
Frame: 1.5mm
Thickness of Door Leaf: 35~50mm
Core Material: HI-Wool, Mineral Wool
Hinge: 3~4ea, Stainless Steel
Sound Reduction: Rw 37~46dB(option)
Hardware Option: Single Door max 780×18600, Double Door max 620×1860
Application Ship Class: MED, BV, DNV-GL, ABS, LR, USCG, KR
Application Area: Internal(Cabin and Public Space)
A-0, A-60 CLASS FIRE RETARDING HINGED DOOR
Internal single & double door for public or machinery space.
Also availble more thick door plate for required air or blast pressure.
Fire Class: B-15
Door Leaf: 0.6~1.2mm Film Coated or Painted or Stainless Steel Hairline
Frame: 1.5mm
Thickness of Door Leaf: 35~50mm
Core Material: HI-Wool, Mineral Wool
Hinge: 3~4ea, Stainless Steel
Sound Reduction: Rw 37~46dB(option)
Hardware Option: Single Door max 780×18600, Double Door max 620×1860
Application Ship Class: MED, BV, DNV-GL, ABS, LR, USCG, KR
Application Area: Internal(Cabin and Public Space)
EQUIPMENT SUPPLY
Plant
· AP (Asphalt Mixing Plant)
· BP (Batching Plant)
· CP (Crushing Plant)
Paint
· Robot system
· Painting Automation
· Factory & Munition Special Equipment
· Painting Equipment
Marine Equipment
· Elevator
· Fender
· Heat Exchanger & Manifold
Are you looking for Marine And Boat Cabin Door Manufacturer and Watertight Sliding Door Korea ? Mainly used in Internal single & double door for public or machinery space.Fire retarding hinge door.Internal single & double door for cabin and pubilc space.

Also Read
Business

Buy your Dream Home in Dwarka In Affordable Prices

Delhi Gate Dwarka is the residential township offering a quality house to the people of Delhi. This residential project offers all basic amenities to meet the client’s expectations. Well-equipped gymnasium, greenery all around, meditation area, clubhouse and swimming pool is our attraction. Buying your dream home in a prime location like Dwarka is now possible. […]
Business

Well Stimulation Vessels Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2015 – 2023

Well stimulation vessels are designed for effectiveness and endurance in oil & gas exploration and production globally. These stimulation vessels are considered to be of huge capacity that includes latest stimulation and marine technologies, allowing stimulation vessels to face severe environments. Well stimulation vessels provide reliability to lower non productive time, rig time, and risk […]
Business

Global Drinking Water Market Types, Application, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

The market insights strategic on Global Drinking Water Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on Drinking Water industry chain analysis, executive summary, value chain analysis, and policy […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *