Uncategorized

India to participate first time in healthcare at World Skill Competition 2019

Comment(0)

India Skill Competition successfully concluded here in Aerocity, New Delhi. Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Anant Kumar Hegde felicitated top three competitors from Health and Social Care with Gold ,Silver and Bronze medals at the closing ceremony.

Health and social care is one of these 46 skills for which India is going to compete for the first time and it is facilitated by HSSC with support of NSDC and MSDE. Best candidate will represent India in the World Skill Competition to be held in August 2019 in Kazan, Russia . Shri Anant Kumar Hegde ,Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship also attended the session and motivated the participants.

Dr Shubnum Singh , Chairperson said that its great to see how the candidates have transformed through the journey till date. Lack of skilled professionals is one of the major concerns of the country that hinders in providing quality healthcare services. With such creative competitions we intend to inspire others to follow the path.

Mr. Ashish Jain ,CEO HSSC said that it is over whelming to see the support received from all in organizing the competition and this will definitely motivate others to join the skill ecosystem in the country which is the need of the hour. He also assured that HSSC will work very closely with all stakeholders in grooming the shortlisted candidates in the final leg of the journey as they prepare for the final competition next year.

Also Read
Uncategorized

ZENEC Z-E2060: Top Entertainer with Sat Nav Option for VW T5

Convenient and affordable retrofitting of multimedia and navigation functions for VW T5 Multivan and T5 California vehicles – with the Z-E2060 of the E>GO model range. Brought out by the Swiss multimedia specialist ZENEC (http://www.zenec.com/), the Z-E2060 is a versatile infotainer that integrates perfectly into T5 based VW vehicles. High end sound, enthralling pictures and […]
Uncategorized

Best Astrologer in Australia

Aghori baba being served as world’s famous Best Astrologer in Australia is well known best astrology and vashikaran services has solved thousand of cases succesfully. He also provides best solution for your love problems, family problems, career related problems, lottery problems
Uncategorized

Cloud OS 5 All Set to Rule the World of Innovative Cloud Storage Solutions

(September 12, 2018) – With more and more people around the world embracing the cloud as the most trusted place to store and organize important data, developers from the world over are coming up with newer and more innovative alternatives that are equipped to add a touch of all-inclusiveness to the existing system. Cloud OS […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *