Free Android Mobile Wallpapers For Users

Babhiji.com: Our portal was launced on 03rd March 2018 at Ghaziabad, India. Our aim is providing latest wallpapers of desktops and mobile phones to customers. Currently people are known wallpaper as desktop wallpaper, desktop background, desktop picture or desktop image on computers or mobile phones.

Wallpapers are digital image used as a decorative background of a graphical user interface on the screen of a computer, mobile communications device or other electronic device. On a computer it is usually for the desktop, while on a mobile phone it is usually the background for the ‘home’ or ‘idle’ screen.

Live Wallpaper: A ‘live wallpaper’ is a type of application that works on a mobile device using the Android operating system. The application works as a wallpaper – providing the background image for the home screen—but also works as a conventional application since it can provide user-interaction with the touch screen and access other hardware and software features within the device.

Mobile Wallpaper: A mobile wallpaper is a computer wallpaper sized to fit a mobile device such as a mobile phone, personal digital assistant or digital audio player. The height is often greater than or equal to the width. Wallpapers can typically be downloaded at no cost from various websites for modern phones (such as those running Android, iOS, or Windows Phone operating systems). Modern smartphones allow users to use photos from the web; or photographs captured with a phone’s camera can be set as a wallpaper.

Currently, we providing only wallpaper section to our customers.

