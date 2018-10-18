Dynamic Gift Canada Offers Price Match Guarantee on Customized Marketing Gifts & Other Promotional Items

Cambridge, Ontario ( webnewswire.com ) October 17, 2018 – Dynamic Gift, Canada’s leading supplier of promotional items, is offering its customers a price match guarantee on more than twenty thousand products. Users who find a lower advertised price from a Canadian supplier for the same marketing gifts are guaranteed a better deal from Dynamic Gifts. This offer is available only for Canadian suppliers and not those operating from the USA or China.

“If users find any service offering cheaper promotional items and personalized marketing gifts, then we guarantee to beat their price. From custom lanyards and event tents to feather banners, printed marquees, and branded calendars, this offer is available on all our 22,000 products,” says a spokesperson for Dynamic Gift.

Prices for products from the company vary according to the customization of each client’s order. The spokesperson adds: “We are direct manufacturers of promotional items. A huge portion of our products are produced in our factory then shipped directly to the customer’s door.” The online supplier also specializes in quick delivery. Orders can be produced and processed on the same day and deliveries can be completed in less than five days-time.

Ordering things from the service is straightforward and simple. Users to fill in the quick quote form, and one of the customer support members will call to discuss their requirements within 30 minutes. Besides price match guarantee and quick delivery, Dynamic Gift also offers free artwork design on all products. Customers can send their logo and brand design and have them embossed on the product for free.

Dynamic Gift supplies promotional items for a wide range of industries and customers including Nike, L’Oreal, Gillette, Honda, Yamaha, Ferrari, and WWF. These items are perfect for an event including trade fairs, sponsorship events, workshops, and conferences.

Dynamic Gift was established in 2010 to produce and supply promotional items like pens, custom lanyards, printed USB drives, drink bottles, and much more. Their vast selection of products includes more than 20,000 products including printed marquees, event tents, and more.

