China (Guangzhou) International Tent Show 2019 (CITS 2019)

Date: May 15th-17th, 2019

Venue: Poly World Trade Center Expo, Guangzhou

Address: No. 1000, Xingang Dong Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou China

Website: www.tentsexpo.com

Three Out of Four Tents Are Made-in-China!

China is known as the world’s largest tent producer and exporter while its export volume takes up roughly 3/4 of the globe. Tent industry in China is still in an embryonic stage whilst in developed countries it is quite saturated. Nonetheless, tents in China are widely used in a variety of outdoor events, commercial and leisure activities owing to its booming economy.

Review of CITS 2018

CITS 2018 was grandly opened on 15 May, 2018 in PWTC Expo. The three-day CITS 2018 covered above 5,000 square meters. As a premier event in its field, it made a record number of visitors to 7,400+ and over 390+, of which were from abroad. 92% overseas buyers found what they needed, and 89% were willing to attend the next edition.

Preview of CITS 2019

CITS 2019, concurrently held with the 11th China (Guangzhou) Int’l Integrated Housing Industry & Building Industrialization Expo (CIHIE 2019), is expected to span over 35,000 sq.m with 360+ exhibitors, hosting 32,000+ visitors. So far, over 30 exhibitors at home and abroad have confirmed their booths, producing industrial and commercial tents, and Sunshield, Valenmis, producing sunhouses.

CIHIE 2019 will provide you with a wide choice of makeshift accommodation and storage solutions, including prefab houses, containers home, light steel frames, wooden structures, and etc.

Exhibition Scope

Industrial tents, two-story duplex tents, exhibition tents, conference tents, advertising umbrellas, etc;

Travel tents, relief tents, camping tents, kids tents, pet tents, beach tents, military tents, inflatable tents, car tents, awning, folding tents, etc;

Awning fabrics, PVC tent fabrics, waterproof cloth, plastic coated fabrics, Oxford cloth, flame retardant canvas, etc;

Waterproof fabrics, functional fabrics, two-sided cotton canvas, polyester canvas, nylon taffeta, etc;

Collapsible tent frames, hack lever, stake, bearing plates, aluminum pipes, sleeve heads and other related accessories;

PVC transparent windows, sliding glass doors, flooring systems, rain gutters, carpet, ceiling curtain, interior decoration curtain, air conditioning systems, furniture, lighting & sound equipment, etc.

