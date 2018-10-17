T-amyl Alcohol Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2026

Global T-amyl Alcohol Market: Overview

T-amyl alcohol, also known as 2-methyl-2-butanol, is a transparent liquid with burning flavor. It possess unpleasant odor which is similar to that of paraldehyde with a hint of camphor. T-amyl alcohol is primarily manufactured by hydration of 2-methyl-2-butene in presence of an acidic catalyst. However, numerous other manufacturing processes are available for the production of t-amyl alcohol such as fermentation. T-amyl alcohol retains its liquid form at room temperature, which makes it a suitable substitute for tert-butyl alcohol. It has been used as an anesthetic drug traditionally. However, recently, it is being used as a recreational drug such as ethanol. The usage of t-amyl alcohol as a recreational drug is attributable to it being a positive allosteric modulator for GABA receptors, similar to ethanol. T-amyl alcohol causes a relaxing effect on the central nervous system by networking indirectly with GABA receptors. It improves the activity and positive effects of these receptors.

T-amyl Alcohol Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising population and rapid urbanization lead to increasing need for pharmaceutical and medical products. T-amyl alcohol is widely used to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Hence, the rising production of active pharmaceutical ingredients is anticipated to drive the global t-amyl alcohol market during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for lubricants is projected to increase with rise in the demand for automotive and industrial lubricants. T-amyl alcohol is also used in the production of lubricating oils. Thus, the increasing demand for lubricating oils from the automotive and industrial applications is expected to boost the global t-amyl alcohol market in the next few years.

T-amyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the t-amyl alcohol market can be segmented into:

Fuel and lubricating oil additives

Flotation aids

Corrosion inhibitors

Pharmaceuticals

Paint solvents

Chemical intermediates

Extraction agents

Others

2-methyl-2-butanol is extensively used as a solvent in corrosion inhibitors, pharmaceuticals, resins, coating materials, and gums. It is also employed in organic synthesis. It acts as a surfactant, frothing agent, and stabilizing agent in the above-mentioned applications. Additionally, it is employed in processing aids. T-amyl alcohol offers a blend of chemical and physical properties. These properties makes it suitable for applications such as foam suppressants, which affect micro-emulsions and cause foam breaking in them. T-amyl alcohol is being increasingly used as a solvent in various industrial applications. In terms of solvency power, t-amyl alcohol lies between lower-molecular-weight ketones and common hydrocarbon solvents. Paraffin wax is soluble in hot t-amyl alcohol. In certain chemical formulations, polar plastics and various high-molecular-weight esters combine t-amyl alcohol-based systems, for example, Shellac, cellulose esters, and urea formaldehyde. T-amyl alcohol is also diluent in certain lacquers, printing inks, and gums.

T-amyl Alcohol Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the global t-amyl alcohol market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a major share of the global t-amyl alcohol market in 2017. The dominance is ascribed to increasing demand from the food & beverage industry in the region. India and China are projected to significantly contribute to growth of the Asia Pacific t-amyl alcohol market in the next few years. Regions such as Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are estimated to offer relatively less growth opportunities to the t-amyl alcohol market in the near future.

T-amyl Alcohol Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the t-amyl alcohol market include: