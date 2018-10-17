Business

Start Business Remotely With The Guidance Of Senat Management Consultant

Senat MEA Management Consultancy

Concord Tower
Office 2714
Media City
Dubai. U.A.E

Tel: +971 4 425 3533
Email: info@senatmea.com

Following a formal agreement between the Department of Economic Development and Dubai Investment Development Agency, investors can operate businesses from their remote locations. This initiative is a continuing effort by the government to attract foreign entrepreneurs and businesses to invest and promote the UAE as one of the most competitive business markets in the world.

The Dubai Investment Development Agency through this agreement seeks to attract foreign investors and companies to establish their businesses, and grow and experience success in the UAE. It is a global first, in which Dubai has become the only city that allows investors to conduct business from remote locations.

Senat MEA Management Consultancy is a leading management consulting firm in Dubai that has spent many years setting up businesses and companies in the city. They provide a wide range of corporate services, and have the appropriate expertise and experience to setup companies for individual clients and businesses.

Senat MEA has developed a widespread network in the last decade and play the role of trusted business partners Their goal is to offer the best services to walk this new journey with their clients.

Dubai’s open economic policies allow businesses to benefit from the sustainable economic growth in the city. This is another example of how Dubai has transformed its way of doing business. It is an innovative measure that will enable companies to realize their vision of doing business remotely, and Senat MEA will support their clients every step of the way.

“Realizing your business goals is important to us”, says Ms. Rena Clute-Simon from Senat MEA. “If you plan to setup your business remotely, we will offer practical guidance every step of the way, making the process easier and less of a hassle on you”. She further states, “We make 100% of an effort and commitment to achieving your business objective. Our team of consultants has expertise in different areas in terms of setting up businesses in Dubai. And they will work alongside each other offering different areas of expertise in order to help you achieve your business goals quickly and efficiently”.

About Us
Senat MEA Management Consultancy is a consulting company that offers a wide range of corporate services to our clients. From setting up new companies, to relocation of companies, setting up bank accounts, providing immigration support and management consulting, Senat has decades of expertise and experience. The U.A.E makes for a unique and diverse environment for our clients and our goal is to go on this journey with you. For more information, visit our website on http://www.senat-management.com

