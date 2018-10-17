Rehm Technology Days present the next generation of electronics manufacturing

“Diverse, exciting, entertaining” – this is the unanimous conclusion of the Rehm Technology Days in Blaubeuren. “Once again, we really thought about how we can offer our customers and partner companies an interesting day,” said Managing Director Johannes Rehm. Visitors were invited to island hopping on the “Technology Islands”, which offered not only exciting insights but also fascinating views into the future.

Current topics concerning electronics production were covered in presentations and workshops, or at info-points and stalls of partner companies. The discussion began with the core competencies of Rehm such as soldering, coating, drying and curing of electronic assemblies and where the journey is heading in the future: “We attach great importance to research & development and were again able to present numerous new and improved developments of our systems. Energy savings, void reduction and sophisticated software solutions are just a few of our main areas of focus,” according to Johannes Rehm. “For our customers, this is always extremely exciting to see, because it is important to keep an eye on the developments in this dynamic industry.”

Dr Hans Bell, Head of Development at Rehm, and Paul Wild, Deputy Head of Development explained the impact of global megatrends on the electronics industry. Topics such as the steadily increasing consumption of energy are also a topic for machine and systems manufacturers. “Rehm continuously reduces the energy consumption of its systems through new developments. Among other things, this is achieved by efficient insulation concepts, an intelligent division of the cooling sections or the use of EC motors.”

Amongst other things, it also covered fascinating prospects for the future, which only appeared in science fiction films a few years ago. Keyword: Artificial Intelligence. For example, robots can learn complex work steps completely independently through demonstration by “copying” them from humans. This can even go so far as to enable machines to perform adaptive diagnostics.

During and after the presentations, speakers and participants discussed lively and different points of view were explored. “For me, the intensive exchange on complex topics of electronics production is always a highlight of the Rehm Technology Days,” said Dr Hans Bell.

A highlight was the live demonstration of the Virtual Communication Interface, ViCI in short, from Rehm. Via a live-connection to a user on site, what can be seen through the data glasses of the ViCI was shown: During system maintenance or repair, which work steps are to be carried out one after the other were shown visually to the users. This saves time and travel expenses.

During company tours at Rehm Blechtec, which also belongs to the Rehm Group, visitors were able to find out about the high vertical range of manufacture and the wide range of products in sheet metal processing, which – in addition to powder coating, fine plasma or laser cutting – also includes all other production steps in sheet metal processing.

Numerous decision-makers from industry and trade had accepted the invitation. In addition to the German participants, many international guests were also present: “I”m really pleased we were able to book a very high number of participants despite full order books with customers and partners. For us, this is a sign we are on the right track with the concept of our Technology Days,” concluded Johannes Rehm.